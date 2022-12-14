WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,449 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

