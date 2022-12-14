WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $242.07 billion, a PE ratio of 228.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

