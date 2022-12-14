WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

