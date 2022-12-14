Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,008 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 269,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $1,313,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Target by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

