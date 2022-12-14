Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 292 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

