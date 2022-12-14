Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 332 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $525.59 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

