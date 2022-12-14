Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 451 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cigna were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $212.86 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

