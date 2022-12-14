Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 551 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Up 4.3 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

INTU opened at $428.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $658.84. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.13 and a 200-day moving average of $412.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.