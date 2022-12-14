Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 778 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

