Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 880 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Shares of DG opened at $243.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.03. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.