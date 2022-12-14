Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.