Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

