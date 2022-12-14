Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

