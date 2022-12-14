Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.94.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

