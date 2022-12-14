Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

