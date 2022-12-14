Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,656 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ResMed were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

RMD opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $264.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,315 shares of company stock worth $17,197,738 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

