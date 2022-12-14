Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,022 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,121,000 after acquiring an additional 521,087 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

