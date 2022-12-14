Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,866 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $1,771,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

