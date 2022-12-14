Wedmont Private Capital Buys 746 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 178.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.