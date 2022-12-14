Wedmont Private Capital Buys 746 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

