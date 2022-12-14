Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

