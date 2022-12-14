Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.23 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.29.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

