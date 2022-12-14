Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,021,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 228.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.