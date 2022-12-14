Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.