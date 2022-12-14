Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $243.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.03. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

