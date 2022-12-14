Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

