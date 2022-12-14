Wedmont Private Capital Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 943.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

