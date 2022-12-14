Wedmont Private Capital Has $564,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.