Wedmont Private Capital Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $437.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average of $362.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

