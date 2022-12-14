Wedmont Private Capital Has $688,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $361,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 29.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit Announces Dividend

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $428.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.83. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $658.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

