Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $66.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

