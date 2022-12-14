Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

