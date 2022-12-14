Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.