Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

ADP opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.