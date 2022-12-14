Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $44,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

