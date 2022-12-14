Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.43 and its 200-day moving average is $505.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

