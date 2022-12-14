Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 119.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $64,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

