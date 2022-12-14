Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,022 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after acquiring an additional 521,087 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

MS opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

