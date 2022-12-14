Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,578 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

