Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 269 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $357.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

