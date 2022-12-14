Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 472 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $437.19 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.