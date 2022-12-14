Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 296,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,666,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.3 %

VRSN opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

