Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.82.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.99.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

