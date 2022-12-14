Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.00. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $636.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

