Wedmont Private Capital Sells 124 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

