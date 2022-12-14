Wedmont Private Capital Sells 129 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

