Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,964 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.