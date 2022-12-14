Wedmont Private Capital Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $220.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

