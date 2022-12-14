Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.