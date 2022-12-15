AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Purchases 42 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($184.98).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($183.05).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Roger Stott acquired 51 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($183.95).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.46) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.98. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,636.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

AJB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

